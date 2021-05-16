$2.85 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report $2.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the highest is $3.44 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $1.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $19.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $26.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.28 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $119.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after acquiring an additional 654,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 248,326 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1,584.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 80,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

SPRO opened at $13.93 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $413.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

