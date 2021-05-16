$2.88 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will report $2.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. DaVita also reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,608,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,651 shares of company stock worth $4,209,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 184,727 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $125.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.68. DaVita has a 52-week low of $75.30 and a 52-week high of $129.59.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

