23,005 Shares in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on SKY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,862.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

