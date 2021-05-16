248,369 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 248,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,860,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,282,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFG. TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE WFG opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.50. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

