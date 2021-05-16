250,000 Shares in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth $202,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth $145,000.

OTCMKTS COLIU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

