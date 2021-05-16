250,000 Shares in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 2.26% of North Atlantic Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NAAC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

North Atlantic Acquisition Company Profile

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.