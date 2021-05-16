250,000 Shares in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.89% of Seven Oaks Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000.

Shares of SVOK opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

