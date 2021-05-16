250,000 Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,821,000.

NASDAQ:SPKBU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

