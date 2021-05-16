26,487 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $81,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP opened at $52.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,473,025 shares of company stock valued at $88,297,707 in the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

