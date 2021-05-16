$27.53 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to report sales of $27.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.84 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $9.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 181.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $119.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $119.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $140.28 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $146.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

XENT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

XENT opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $585.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.34.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

