27,500 Shares in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKS. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

BRKS opened at $92.11 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

