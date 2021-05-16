282,023 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 282,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Magnolia Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $270,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $61,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $10,053,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $943,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGY opened at $12.41 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

