$295.53 Million in Sales Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will post sales of $295.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.17 million and the highest is $298.70 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $258.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

PFPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Proofpoint by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Proofpoint by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $171.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $174.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.84.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

