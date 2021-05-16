$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will post sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.41 billion. Leidos posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $13.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

