$3.41 Million in Sales Expected for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to post $3.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.03 million and the lowest is $2.20 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year sales of $21.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18).

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHMA stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $232.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

