$3.76 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report sales of $3.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.86 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 241.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $15.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.14 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.08.

Shares of EOG opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $86.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,343 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

