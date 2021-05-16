$310,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post $310,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $350,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.54 million, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

AUTL opened at $6.17 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

