$342.63 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to post $342.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $352.00 million and the lowest is $333.27 million. SLM reported sales of $348.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

SLM stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. SLM has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

