345,125 Shares in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 345,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned 0.36% of GasLog at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GasLog by 2,417.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in GasLog by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in GasLog by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57,668 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

NYSE GLOG opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $553.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. GasLog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

