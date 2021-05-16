36,217 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 74,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Bank of America by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 9,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

