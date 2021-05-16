$390,000.00 in Sales Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to post $390,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $380,000.00. Leap Therapeutics reported sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $7.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPTX. Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Shares of LPTX opened at $1.57 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

