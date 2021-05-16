$4.52 Million in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report $4.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 million and the highest is $6.88 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11,200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $33.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 million to $36.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $247.80 million, with estimates ranging from $215.88 million to $264.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

