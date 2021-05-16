$40.04 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to post sales of $40.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.07 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $37.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $158.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.67 million to $160.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $172.95 million, with estimates ranging from $171.10 million to $176.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $726.67 million, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $28.94.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 410,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,648 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth $10,454,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $1,758,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

