$406.27 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will announce sales of $406.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $404.54 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $367.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

