$41.89 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to report sales of $41.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.54 million and the lowest is $40.25 million. IMAX posted sales of $8.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 372.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $231.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.54 million to $242.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $353.25 million, with estimates ranging from $321.20 million to $394.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%.

IMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

NYSE IMAX opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $55,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in IMAX by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in IMAX by 11,150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

