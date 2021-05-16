$418.37 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report $418.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $425.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $409.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $255.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 225,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 466,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

