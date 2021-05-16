$43.74 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce $43.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.24 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $188.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $194.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $229.57 million, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $239.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

In other Antares Pharma news, EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,675.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,281 shares of company stock worth $2,973,021 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.19 million, a PE ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

