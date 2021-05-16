44,546 Shares in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,546 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.07% of NIC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EGOV shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

EGOV stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

