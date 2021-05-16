45,779 Shares in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Purchased by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Rackspace Technology comprises about 0.3% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RXT. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,720,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,101 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after purchasing an additional 875,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $18,253,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RXT stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RXT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

