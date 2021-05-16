$494.33 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will announce sales of $494.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490.00 million and the highest is $499.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $454.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

CVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

CVA stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Covanta has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Covanta by 1.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Covanta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Covanta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

