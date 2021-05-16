4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Down 23.8% Over Last Week (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $3.07 million and $325,907.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00087582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.25 or 0.01086431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00063223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00114636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

