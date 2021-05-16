5,017 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $251.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.27. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

