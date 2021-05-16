$53.54 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will post sales of $53.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.97 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $47.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $223.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $226.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $252.42 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $265.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCRA. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $81,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,137.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $231,095.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,320 shares of company stock worth $2,957,852. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,109,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 189,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

VCRA opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

