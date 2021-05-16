$58.57 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report sales of $58.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $52.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $230.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $236.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $224.40 million, with estimates ranging from $219.20 million to $228.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $827.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $60,992.00. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $314,752 in the last three months. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

