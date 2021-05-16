$614.06 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce sales of $614.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.30 million and the lowest is $605.00 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $479.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.45 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

