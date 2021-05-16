$616.45 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to post sales of $616.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $617.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $615.40 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $575.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 269,727 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.