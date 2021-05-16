61,958 Shares in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 80.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 108,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

