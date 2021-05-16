$62.46 Million in Sales Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report $62.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.15 million and the highest is $63.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $67.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $248.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $248.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $243.22 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $267.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $95.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

