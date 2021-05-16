$646.62 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post $646.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $627.80 million to $666.70 million. ITT reported sales of $514.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $223,809,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,951,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after acquiring an additional 371,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 360,258 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. ITT has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

