$649.44 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will announce sales of $649.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $616.40 million to $676.10 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $582.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

