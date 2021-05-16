$661.10 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will announce $661.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $666.90 million and the lowest is $655.20 million. MRC Global reported sales of $602.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NYSE MRC opened at $11.82 on Friday. MRC Global has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $975.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

