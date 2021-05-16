67,074 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28,473.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855,323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 156,462,766.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,693,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,883 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,346,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,103,000.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

