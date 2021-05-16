686 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,546,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $88,540,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,286.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,203.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

