$70,000.00 in Sales Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report $70,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $350,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $117.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Otonomy news, Director Jay Lichter sold 268,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $774,861.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.