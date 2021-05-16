$749.37 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to post $749.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $754.10 million and the lowest is $745.48 million. TransUnion reported sales of $634.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

NYSE TRU opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.54. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $110.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,206,103 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,801,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,146,000 after buying an additional 264,741 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 588.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 92,434 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after buying an additional 140,122 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Management LP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.