$766.30 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce sales of $766.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $804.19 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $814.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $92.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 112.28 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 132,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 501,005 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,639,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 193,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 55,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

