$805.00 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report $805.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $795.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $829.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $699.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 29.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $164.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.57 and its 200 day moving average is $140.73. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $108.67 and a fifty-two week high of $166.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

