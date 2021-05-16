80,550 Shares in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.15% of TCG BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.31 on Friday. TCG BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $727.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 71.51%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.