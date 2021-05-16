82,454 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Lithium Americas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAC opened at $12.70 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAC. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

