8,578 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $316,298,000.

ABNB opened at $141.20 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.03.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

